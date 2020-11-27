Sandra R. Montgomery- Aker
Sandra Renner Montgomery-Aker, 70, of Winchester, Virginia, died Thursday, November 19, 2020 at her home.
Mrs. Montgomery-Aker was born September 14, 1950 in Woodstock, Virginia, daughter of Marvin Lee Renner and Hester Coolidge Pitman Sager.
She worked as an administrative officer for the National Institute of Health.
She married Stephan Paul Aker on December 7, 1997.
Surviving with her husband are her mother of Winchester, VA; three children, Kenneth J. Aker, William P. Aker and Matthew R. Aker; five grandchildren and a great-grandchild.
A memorial service will be held at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Winchester, VA in the spring.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
