Sandra “Sandi” Boyce Webb
Sandra “Sandi” Boyce Webb, age 73, formerly of Winchester, the daughter of the late Richard and Betty Boyce, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 in Tucson, AZ.
She attended Lord Fairfax Community College where she ranked among the top 100 scholars and was the first female student president. She also attended the University of Arizona.
Retiring from Zepp Manufacturing, she had previously worked at BK Office Supply and Pifer’s Office Supply.
She was adopted at age of sixteen by a loving and caring family after spending most of her childhood in foster homes. A passionate and devoted Christian, she had an infectious smile and laugh that would brighten any room. She loved her family and her friends dearly, and she never met an animal that did not take to her. Even though she had retired to Arizona, she treasured her time with her loving family here in Virginia.
She is survived by her husband, Ralph Webb of Tuscan, AZ, and by her brother Mark Boyce (Jenifer), also of Tucson; God Daughter; Kimberly Boyce; sons Stephen Page Lewis and Richard T. Lewis (Lesley); five grandchildren, Justin Jones, Adriana Judd, Danielle Lewis, Cody Brooks, and Ashlyn Brooks, and two great grandchildren, Kylee and Johnny Morisi.
She is predeceased by her brother Richard Boyce III.
Family will be having a celebration of life Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at West Oaks Farm Market, 4305 Middle Road, Winchester VA, in an open pavilion.
Social distancing will be observed for COVID precautions.
In Lieu of flowers, please donate in her name to your favorite local animal rescue shelter.
