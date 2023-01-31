Sandra “Sandy” Kay Walls
Sandra “Sandy” Kay Walls, 76, of Goldsboro, PA, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023, at her son’s residence.
Born on January 10, 1947, in Rainelle, WV, she was the daughter of the late Carl M. Farren and Layuna R. (Hughart) Farren.
Sandy was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church, Winchester, VA. Her greatest joy in life was being a mother, grandmother and sister.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley Richard Walls.
She is survived by her children, Brian Walls (Sonya) of Spring Brook, PA, Michael Walls (Brittany) of Winchester, VA, and Sherri Stottlemyer (Tyler) of Winchester, VA, 10 grandchildren, and a sister, Carol Puffinburger (Roger) of Winchester, VA.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 1:00 P.M. at Lighthouse Baptist Church, Winchester, VA, with Pastor Howard Caldwell officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Union Cemetery, Slanesville, WV. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lighthouse Baptist Academy, 2581 Northwestern Pike, Winchester, VA, 22602.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
