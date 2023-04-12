Sandra “Sandy” Pitcock Hott Sandra “Sandy” Pitcock Hott, 70, of Winchester, VA, passed away Sunday, April 9, 2023, at her home.
Sandy was born December 29, 1952, in Winchester, a daughter of the late William and Helen Pennington Pitcock. She married Rickey L. Hott on April 4, 2004, in Winchester, and worked at O’Sullivan’s before retirement. She enjoyed crocheting in her free time and was always up for a motorcycle ride. She was a avid fan of the Washington Redskins.
Along with the love of her life, Rickey, Sandy is survived by her son, Richard Newlin of Winchester; grandchild, Chevy Newlin; and sisters, Pam Nagley (Gale) of Florida and Robin Spence of Winchester.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A funeral service will be held Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Jones Funeral Home at 1:00 pm with Pastor Brad Hill officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Hebron Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneral
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.