Sandra Shaw Hamm, 72, passed away on April 20, 2021, at her home in Petersburg, VA.
Mrs. Hamm, formerly of Winchester, VA, was born August 12, 1948. She was the daughter of the late Roy B. and Alice A. Shaw. She was a graduate of John Handley High School, Class of 1968.
Sandra is survived by a son, Jeff Grill, of Petersburg, VA; two grandchildren; a brother, James Shaw and a sister, Daphne Bageant, both of Winchester, VA.
She was preceeded in death by her husband, Dennis Hamm and two brothers, Roy "Denny" Shaw and Michael Shaw.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by J.T. Morriss, of Petersburg, VA.
