Sandra Virginia Herndon “Mildred”
Sandra Virginia Herndon “Mildred”, 67, of Middletown, VA, passed away at Winchester Medical Center, Friday, July 22, 2022.
Mildred was born May 5, 1955, in Winchester, VA; daughter of the late Cecil Dick and Martha Elizabeth Cooley Kump. She loved her cats. She married Jeffrey Allen Herndon, July 18, 1992, in Winchester, VA.
Along with her husband, she is survived by her step children, Jennifer Herndon (Brandyn Kaes) of Gainesboro, VA and Jason Herndon (Traci Roomsburg) of Wardensville, WV; eight step grandchildren; one step great-grandchild and her sister Nancy.
The family will receive friends to celebrate the life of Mildred, July 30, 2022, at Jones Funeral Home from 3:00 – 4:00 pm.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
