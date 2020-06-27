Sanford Lee Silver, Sr.
Sanford Lee Silver, Sr., 79, of Winchester, Virginia died Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.
He was born March 8, 1941 in Halifax, North Carolina, the son of George Washington Silver and Mary Frances King. He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Stephens City, VA. Sanford was a retired landscaper.
Sanford married Ruth Roberts on July 10, 1992. She preceded him in death June 2, 2018.
Sanford is survived by six children: Stephen Silver of Charlestown, WV, Vera Sambu (Emmanuel) of Stephens City, VA, Kimberly Silver of Winchester, VA, Sanford Silver, Jr., (Regina) of Stephens City, Fanny Silver of Hershey, PA and Marie Silver of Winchester, VA., and one brother Eddie Silver, Sr. of Enfield, NC.
Along with his wife Ruth, he is preceded in death by two children, Norman Silver and Harry Silver, and siblings: Joseph Silver, William Silver and Dorothy Wood.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at New Hope Baptist Church/Shenandoah Valley Baptist Church, 4699 Valley Pike, Stephens City, VA 22655 from 11:00 a.m. 12:00 noon. A funeral will follow at the church at 12:00 noon with Apostle Sanford Silver, Jr. officiating.
Entombment will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Donte Weaver, Jordan Funk, Dulaney Washington, Allen Silver, Brendan Silver, Dewayne Hendricks, Stephen Lawrence, Tervis Hendricks, and Tim Pearson.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
