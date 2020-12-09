Sara Ann Hoover
Sara Ann Hoover passed away Friday, December 4, 2020.
Born May 8, 1996 in Winchester, VA, she is the daughter of Martin Hoover and Rebecca (Horwath) Hoover.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by a son, Ezekiel Paul Woodruff; a brother, Nathaniel Hoover and wife, Amber; and a sister, Jamie Nicole Miller and husband, Jason.
Service and interment are private.
Arrangements by Brown Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.