Sara Catherine Stotler, 68, of Winchester, Virginia, died Monday, May 18, 2020 at her home.
Ms. Stotler was born May 28, 1951 in Winchester, Virginia, the daughter of the late Paul L. Jones and Mabel Heckrotte Jones.
She was a graduate of James Wood High School, Class of 1969. She worked at Ferguson Enterprise, VDO Industries, and ABC Group.
Surviving are a son, William T. Stotler (Leslie) of Winchester, VA; a daughter, Teresa A. Morris (Robert) of Slanesville, WV; a brother, Paul “Sandy” Jones II of White Lake, WI; a sister, Bonita “Bonnie” Jenkins of Stephens City, VA; three grandchildren, Madison Stotler, Amanda Morris, and Robert Morris, Jr. and three great-grandchildren, Mason Fishel, Damien Hiett, Makhayla Dorsey.
The family will receive friends 1:00 — 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020 at Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Pastor Penny Wilson officiating. With respect to the family and friends attending the visitation and service, we are observing social distancing rules stated by the Governor.
Memorial contributions may be made to Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, memo: Sara C. Stotler, P O Box 757, Stephens City, VA 22655 or to Paralyzed Veterans of America (pov.org).
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
