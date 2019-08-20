Sara Catherine Loudermilk, 93, of Stephens City, formerly of Cumberland, died August 18, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Born October 1, 1925 in Oakland, MD, she was the daughter of the late James E. and Lena (Sweitzer) Lewis.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, E. Dale Loudermilk; her sister Maxine Grubb; a niece, Sandra Sites; and, a great niece, Rebecca Kitts.
Mrs. Loudermilk had worked for C & P Telephone Company from 1945-1981. During those years, she had been an operator, receptionist, office worker, and service representative.
She belonged to Emmanuel Episcopal Church and the Telephone Pioneers.
Among the survivors are a nephew, Paul E. Sites; great nephew, James Sites and wife Brenda, and children Jessica, Audra, and Jacob; great nephew, Robert M. Sites and wife Kimberly, and children Amanda, Catherine, Kaitlin, and Danielle; and, great nephew, Randy Kitts.
Friends will be received at the Upchurch Funeral Home, P.A., 202 Greene Street, Cumberland, on Wednesday from noon until 1:00 p.m.
The funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home, with The Rev. Martha N. Macgill officiating.
Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Ark of Hope Rescue, Inc., 13400 Arctic Ridge Lane Oldtown, MD 21555 or to the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, PA 23060.
