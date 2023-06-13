Sarah A. McBride
Sarah Ann McBride, 75, is now walking with Jesus. She passed at her home in Augusta, WV, on June 10, 2023.
Sarah was born on November 8, 1947, in Hinton, WV, to the late Eustis “Buck” Brown and Ellen Morgan Brown.
She married Ray L. McBride on December 31, 1964. She attended Sandy Ridge Christian Church where Ray was the lay pastor until he passed in 2016.
Surviving is a daughter: Victoria Ford and her husband James Ford Sr. of Augusta, WV; 2 granddaughters, her pride and joy: Holli Weeks (Todd) of Jacksonville, FL; Kelli Liszkiewicz (Robert) of Richmond, VA; 2 great-grandchildren: Colton and Caleb Weeks; her cat: Lucy; one sister: Nancy Cartiff of Asheville, NC; special friends: Annabelle Hamman-Mcdonnell, LuAnn Hott, and Curly Groese; stepgrandchildren: Sarah Janowitz (Dakota) of Augusta, WV; Randy Mowery (Kasey) of Romney, WV; James Ford (Sadie) of Bloomery, WV; and great-grandchildren: Madelyn and Aiden Janowitz; Asher and Elizabeth Mowery & Cameron Ford; and numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, & friends.
Sarah attended Hinton High School in Hinton, WV. She worked in housekeeping for over 20 years at Winchester Medical Center.
She enjoyed time spent with her family. She loved giving gifts and baking special treats. She was a cake decorator and candy maker. She loved ceramics and other crafts. She volunteered in PTO, 4-H, and in numerous other roles.
Family and friends will miss Sarah and her earnest and genuine personality. Her laugh was contagious and her heart was kind. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, Mammaw & friend, and continues to be dearly loved.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 3:00 PM in the Sandy Ridge Christian Church Cemetery near Capon Bridge, WV. Officiating will be Joseph McBride.
In lieu of flowers please consider making memorial contributions in memory of Sarah to Hampshire County Animal Shelter, 155 Kerr Dr., Augusta, WV 26704, or Sandy Ridge Christian Church, C/O Becky Haslacker, 4247 Coldstream Rd., Capon Bridge, WV 26711 or Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430.
