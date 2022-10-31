Sarah Ann Getzendanner Flinn “Sally” Sarah Ann Getzendanner Flinn, 87, of Stephens City, VA, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Sally was born in Baltimore, MD, in 1935, the daughter of the late Charles and Olive Getzendanner. She attended Shepherd College and retired from Winchester Medical Center as a Medical Technologist. Sally was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. She was as an advocate for the SPCA and a member of the Moose Lodge. Sally was an active member in her church, gave communion and worked on the Concern Hotline.
She married Thomas Eugene Flinn on July 19, 1979. He preceded her in death on May 19, 2011.
Sally is survived by sons, Glen Ward (Trudy) of Stephens City, VA, Stephen Ward (Yvonne) of Strasburg, VA, and Byron Ward (Stacy) of Stephens City, VA; five grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be Wednesday, November 2, 2022, from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm with a service the following day, Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 11 am all held at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. Entombment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Sally to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
