Sarah Ann Kerns
Sarah Ann Heisey Kerns, 71, of Winchester, Virginia, was welcomed into Paradise June 7, 2023, at her winter home in Green Valley, Arizona, with loved ones near and around her.
Sarah was born on November 12, 1951, in Hershey, Pennsylvania, to the late Christian Enos Heisey and Mary Jane Seltzer Heisey. She was married December 20, 1974, for time and all eternity in the Washington D.C. Temple to her loving husband and best friend Bobby G. Kerns.
Surviving Sarah along with her husband Bobby are her brother and his wife, William John and Lil Heisey of Glen Allen, Virginia; her children, Mary Bronwyn and Allen D. Atkinson of Eugene, Oregon; Jonathan Spencer Lee Kerns of Winchester, Virginia; William Ammon Elias Sr. and Alisa M. Kerns of Berryville, Virginia; Anna Clarissa and Justin M. Brown of Sahuarita, Arizona; and her grandchildren, Hannah Nicole Kerns of Bunker Hill, West Virginia; Shannon Elizabeth and Kjristopher Lindbeck of Green Valley, Arizona; Liam Micheal Thomas Clarke of Berryville, Virginia; and William Ammon Elias Kerns, Jr. of Fairfax, Virginia; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters Mary Christine Heisey and Emma Jean Heisey.
Sarah was a loving mother and friend to all she met and even too many she never met in person. Her biggest joy was serving and taking care of those in her life. She was a homemaker and teacher by profession as well as a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She also loved to cook, sew, make crafts, and spend time with her family.
A memorial service of hymns, scriptures, and prayers will be held at the Shenandoah Valley Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 230 Justes Drive in Winchester, Virginia, with Bishop Benjamin Read presiding on July 6, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. All who would like to join in this remembrance are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a person or persons in need.
