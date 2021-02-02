Sarah Brooks Lloyd
Sarah Brooks Lloyd, 90, of Leesburg, Virginia, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Loudoun Hospital after a long illness. She was born on December 11, 1930 in Clarke County, Virginia. She was the third of ten children.
Sarah is survived by her husband of 68 years, Asbury Lloyd Jr.; her three daughters, Deborah Lloyd Morton (David) of Manassas, Virginia, Regina Lloyd Banks (Kelly) of Leesburg, Virginia and Amanda Lloyd Ellis of Leesburg, Virginia; special beloved nephew, William Lloyd (Paula); fourteen grandchildren; thirty great-grandchildren and her sole surviving sibling, Ida Brooks Hatcher of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Sarah was preceded in death by her daughter, Wanda Lloyd Hill.
Sarah spent her lifetime helping, caring and giving to others. She sacrificed her goals and aspirations in order to assist her loved ones in reaching theirs. Her family meant the world to her. We will always carry her memory in our hearts.
Due to COVID restrictions, private visitation and viewing will be held on Friday, Feb. 05, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service 11:30 a.m. at Lyles Funeral Chapel, 630 South 20th Street, Purcellville, VA 20132.
Interment will be private.
Cards may be sent to Regina Banks, 503 Davis Ave, SW, Leesburg, VA 20175. Flowers may be sent to Lyles Funeral Home, 630 South 20th Street, Purcellville, VA 20132.
Arrangements by Lyles Funeral Service, serving Northern Virginia & surrounding areas, Eric S. Lyles, Director, Lic. VA, MD, DC 1-800-388-1913
