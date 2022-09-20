Sarah Frances White Blanton
Sarah Frances White Blanton, formerly of Richmond, died peacefully at home in White Post, VA, on September 12, 2022. She was 80 years old and suffered for years with Alzheimer's. She was born in Shelbyville, KY, to Dallas and Polly White. Later moving to Richmond, she graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1960. She previously worked for the IRS in CID and later in Legislative Affairs.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, John E Blanton. She is also survived by three children, William Blanton (Debbie) of Columbus Ohio, John D. Blanton of Stephens City, VA, and Elizabeth Rutigliano (Tom) of Baltimore, MD. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The burial will be private. Memorial contributions can be made in her name to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 Cork St., Winchester, VA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.