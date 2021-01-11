Sarah Jane Barr
Sarah Jane Barr, 89, of Winchester, VA, went to be with the Lord, Friday, January 8, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center.
Jane was born September 14, 1931 in Green County, PA; daughter of the late Emery Walter and Blanche Lettie Penley Bryan. She was a past member of Church of Evangelical Christian.
She married Roy Lee Barr, July 7, 1950 in Hayfield, VA. He preceded her in death, December 29, 2019.
Jane is survived by her son, Charles Barr (Barbie) of Winchester; two grandchildren, Amber Johnston (Michael) of Winchester and Kayla McCormick (William) of Winchester and five great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her son, Terry Lee Barr and siblings, Mildred, Buster, Gertrude, Lucille, Isabelle and Corky.
A funeral service will be Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home with a visitation one hour prior from 12:00 — 1:00 pm. Pastor Kent Woodward will be officiating. The burial will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Gary Moxley, John Stryker, Jr., Riley Staub, Robert Ritter, Arthur Grove and Wayne Barr.
John 3:16
16 For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.