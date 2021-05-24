Sarah Jean Jenkins
Sarah Jean Jenkins, beloved partner, daughter, sister, granddaughter, aunt, and friend, died Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center in Winchester, Virginia at the age of 34.
Sarah was born on September 20, 1986 in Winchester, Virginia to Pamela and Barry Jenkins. Her childhood was full of many wonderful memories at home with her sister, parents, and grandparents. Throughout her young life, Sarah was known and loved by many in her community for her wit, intelligence, and immense kindness. She was an art historian and trivia extraordinaire, played tennis, and loved film and pop culture. However, her greatest passion was riding and caring for horses.
Sarah received her undergraduate degree from Mary Washington University and would later achieve her Master’s from George Mason University in Art History. While pursuing her Master’s degree she served as a docent at The Museum of the Shenandoah Valley and Long Branch Historic House and Farm. Ever the academic, she would go on to teach Art History at Southern New Hampshire University and worked as a copyright specialist with American Public University.
In April of 2014, she met her love, Michael Nelson. Together, they grew their family to incorporate a rescue dog, Gunnar, and cats, Mowgli and Bug. Sarah was a friend and protector to all creatures and regularly brought animals in need to the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center. She was dedicated to her horses, Surprise, Snicklefritz, and Hondo, and had a lifelong love of all things equine. She volunteered at Shenandoah Valley Equine Rescue and was a respected horsewoman and community member of Double J Stables.
Sarah is survived by her partner, Michael; parents, Pamela and Barry; sister, Rachel; nephews, Henry, Miles, and Wyatt; best friend, Megan Moore; grandparents, Jean and Herbert Otis; and many other relatives and friends. Her grandparents, Barbara and Russell “Bugs” Jenkins, preceded her in death.
Sarah’s family extends thanks to Dr. Houck and Shenandoah Oncology for their continued care and support of Sarah throughout diagnosis and treatment.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center or Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation.
Memorial services for Sarah will be private.
