Sarah Jennings MacLellan
Sarah Jennings MacLellan, 92, died October 6, 2019 in Elkwood, VA where she had been living with her family since June.
Born on St. Patrick’s Day in 1927, she was the fourth of four children born to Mamie Marie Lindsey and Robert Harvey Jennings in Martindale, TX. She grew up in Hot Springs, AK where she graduated from Hot Springs High School and went on to Gulf Park College and then to the University of Arkansas where she was a second runner up for the queen of the Cotton Bowl. Her time at UA made her a diehard and lifelong Razorback fan.
After college, Sarah flew for United Airlines as a stewardess until she met her husband, James M. Thomson of Alexandria.
Sarah is survived by their two daughters and sons-in-law Sally and John Matthew Dick of Winchester, VA and Teresa and Jeff Stuart Gregson of Elkwood, VA. Sarah was also blessed with two grandchildren, Amy Dick of Winchester and Christine Quinn of Atlanta, GA.
Once she had raised her children, Sarah began a career in real estate that spanned over three decades. At a time when there were few women in real estate, Sarah passed her licensing exam and broker’s exam on her first attempt and soon established herself as a successful businesswoman. After working for several brokers in Alexandria, she moved to Winchester where she started her own real estate firm, Sarah MacLellan Realtor. Many of her clients subsequently became lifelong friends.
In Winchester, Sarah was an active member of The Little Garden Club where she served a term as president. She was also an avid member of the Century Club and loved the friends she developed over the years in both groups.
In 2001 Sarah moved to Richmond, VA to be near family and lived there until 2015. There she attended River Road Baptist Church and enjoyed the company of friends in their Senior Sunday School as well as the Newcomers’ Club of Greater Richmond and her neighbors in Sussex Square.
Sarah was preceded in death by her older brothers Robert Harvey Jennings, Jr. and John Lindsey Jennings and her older sister, Teresa Jennings Massie.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time and Sarah will be buried in the family cemetery in Texas next to her parents.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Hospice of the Piedmont who lovingly cared for Sarah as well as her two personal nurses, Angela Sutton and Vickie Williams. Each of these people have proven that angels walk among us.
