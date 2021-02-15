Sarah Maria Hanahan
After a lengthy illness, Sarah, 85, died peacefully at home, Tuesday, February 9, 2021, with family and her devoted little poodle, Mitzy, at her side. She will be forever remembered by: Pat, her husband and “partner in crime” for over 67 years; her children: Connie (Jim) Rose, John, Terry, and Tom (Kristin); her beloved sister Jane (Dick) Fieler; and six grandchildren: Laura (Brett), Emily, Michael, David, Nicholas and Gabriella.
We wish to thank the Blue Ridge Hospice for their support and assistance in Sarah’s final days.
Due to Covid restrictions, we will have a celebration of Sarah’s life at a later time.
Please feel welcome to offer condolences or share a memory at www.ompsfuneralhome.com.
