Sari Alison Margaret Carp
It is with great sadness that the friends and colleagues of Sari Carp acknowledge her passing. After a fierce but brief battle with gallbladder cancer, Sari died peacefully on August 4, 2023, surrounded by loving friends and her beloved cat Haym.
Sari was born on January 17, 1973, and was raised in Dover, MA. She received degrees from Brandeis University, the London School of Economics, and the Stern School of Business at New York University. After years in academia, she moved to the Shenandoah Valley, where she co-founded Sustainability Matters, a non-profit dedicated to building community through conservation. Sari considered Sustainability Matters' educational work to be "much more meaningful than anything else I have ever done." In her final weeks, Sari was comforted by the knowledge that Sustainability Matters had grown to encompass a staff who could carry on her life's work without her.
Sari was an enthusiastic supporter of the arts and a lifelong vegetarian. We greatly miss her wit, laughter, compassion, and creativity. She is survived by the rescue animals she shared her life with, a wide international circle of friends, and the organization she passionately developed. To honor Sari's life, please consider turning your front yard into a native wildflower meadow or making a donation to Sustainability Matters. A public celebration of her life will be held later this month. May her memory be a blessing.
