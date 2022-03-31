Savannah Leoria Brown
It is with deepest sorrow that we announce the death of our precious Savannah Leoria Brown. Savannah, age 26, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022. She will always be absolutely adored by all who knew her.
A service will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 2:00-4:00PM at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments, 2002 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23454.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Shenandoah County.
Savannah had a passion for life and her smile is astonishingly contagious. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Savannah. She loved so deeply and purely so you knew if you loved her on any level then she would send that back to you tenfold. Her love for her family and friends is unparalleled.
Savannah had a passion that she turned into a thriving engaging business which she took great pride in becoming the lash boss at “Slay’d by Sav” with her extensive creativity. Her love of animals took her in the direction of creating a second business “Elliotts Exotics” Bengals.
Her true love was being a mom to her astounding son, Malachi.
She is survived by her mother, Leoria Pence; her father, Nathan Pence and wife, Barbara; and her brother, Hayden Pence.
Flowers may be sent to H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments, 2002 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23454.
Online condolences can be left at www.valleyfs.com
