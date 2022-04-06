Savannah Leoria Pence-Brown
Savannah Leoria Pence-Brown, age 26, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 2:00-3:00pm at Valley Funeral Service, 14116 S. Middle Rd, Edinburg, VA 22824. A memorial service will follow at 3:00pm at the funeral home. Pastor Glenn Early will officiate.
Savannah is survived by her husband, Tony Brown; son, Malachi; mother, Lee Pence and friend, Jim Mattheson; father, Nathan Pence and wife, Barbara; brother, Hayden Pence; and grandmother, Syvilla Pence.
She is preceded in death by her grandfather, Dean Pence.
Flowers may be sent to Valley Funeral Service, 14116 S. Middle Road, Edinburg, VA 22824.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
