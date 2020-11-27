Savannah Paige Burleson “Savvy”
Savannah Paige “Savvy” Burleson, 20, of Winchester, VA passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020.
Savannah was born in 2000, daughter of David J. Burleson, Jr. of Winchester, VA and Robin A. Stevens of Ranson, WV; stepdaughter of Cassandra A. Burleson of Winchester, VA. She was a graduate of Jefferson High School, Class of 2018, and worked at Macy’s Distribution Center in Martinsburg, WV. Savvy enjoyed playing softball, listening to music, was a remarkable singer, and carried a soft spot in her heart for all animals. She loved being with her family and friends.
Surviving with her parents and stepmother is a sister, Whitney E. Burleson of Winchester, VA and her grandparents, Jack and Sarah Burleson of Martinsburg, WV.
All services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made in Savvy’s memory to a local animal shelter of donor’s choice.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.