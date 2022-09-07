Scott A. Ashwood
Scott Allen Ashwood, 50, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Ashwood was born in 1971 in Winchester, VA, the son of the late Doris Francis and William Marian “Bill” Ashwood. He was a graduate of James Wood High School, Class of 1989. Scott was employed as a mechanic with Valley Industrial Plastics in Winchester.
Scott loved to assemble model cars and paint them. He was a fantastic artist and drew several pieces for people to use as tattoos. Scott loved listening to music while working on his art. He also enjoyed watching sports.
Surviving are his daughter, Autumn D. Ashwood of Wardensville, WV; sister, Terry Lynn Greene (Douglas) of Stephens City, VA; brother, Kevin William Ashwood of Roanoke, VA; niece, Brittney Greene of Martinsburg, WV; great-niece and great-nephew, Aubrieanna and Gannyn Dodson. Also surviving Scott is his beloved canine companion, Harley.
Services with will be at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Scott’s name to Winchester Rescue Mission, 435 N. Cameron St., Winchester, VA 22601 or the SPCA of Winchester, 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601.
