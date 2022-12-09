Scott Edward Smith Scott Edward Smith of Winchester, Va., passed away on November 22, 2022.
Scott was predeceased by his parents Garland and Ann Smith. He is survived by his son Scott Smith Jr., a brother Garland Smith (Robin Smith), two nieces Julie Smith and Nicole Smith.
Scott was a lifelong resident of Winchester. He attended John Handley High School. He was a professional painter. Scott was a muscle car and motorcycle enthusiast. Scott also enjoyed rock music and a cold whiskey and coke. Scott was known for his infectious smile. He and his brother Garland could make you laugh until your sides hurt. Scott knew there was nothing better than laughter. He was always smiling. Scott was loved by his family and friends.
He will be missed greatly. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
