Scott H. Miller
Scott H. Miller, 63, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022 at his home in Winchester, VA with his family by his side after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Scott was born in 1958 in Harrisburg, PA, a son of Elmer and Verna Miller. He graduated with a B.S. in Chemistry from Randolph Macon College and went on to obtain his MBA from Wake Forest University. He worked as a Sales Representative for Consolidated Packaging Group. Scott was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife, Lori of 32 years; daughters, Sarah Goolsby (Darren) and Rebecca Miller (fiancé, Zachary Clark); brothers, Bruce Miller (Lucia), Keith Miller (Kim), and Wayne Miller. Scott is also survived by his father-in-law, mother-in-law, brothers and sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Glenn Miller.
Scott is best remembered by the joy he brought to his countless family members, friends, co-workers, and neighbors. His infectious presence, vigor for life, and humor left an incredible mark on all who knew him. Scott was a devoted husband and father. Everyone can attest to being better off having Scott cross their path. He may have been 6’8” but his character was over 10’ tall.
Scott enjoyed spending time with family, building sandcastles and flying stunt kites on the beach, attending antique shows and auctions, playing games, and spending time gardening. He spent many years coaching his two daughters in basketball and was always their biggest fan on the sidelines through sports and life. Scott will always be remembered around the holidays with his passion for model trains and Christmas lights. He will be missed dearly but his family now has a guardian angel with the biggest wing span watching over them.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 1pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Scott to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.