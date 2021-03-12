Scott M. Higgs
Scott M. Higgs, 54, of Winchester, died Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
Scott was born March 2, 1967 in Winchester; the son of Andrew A. “Sonny” Higgs and Arlene Moreland Higgs. He was a 1985 graduate of John Handley High School.
Along with his mother, he is survived by his sons, Scott Matthew Higgs, II, Thomas Jeremiah Higgs, and Derrick Asbury Higgs; brothers Edwin Lee “Eddie” Higgs, Ronald Andrew “Ronnie” Higgs; and one grandson, Rain Alexi Matthew Higgs. A son, Stephen C. Nemith, preceded him in death.
Services will be private.
