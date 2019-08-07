Sean Riley Butler, 23, of Frederick County, Virginia, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019, at his home.
Sean was born in 1995 in Arlington, Virginia, the son of Kathleen "Kathy" M. and Rhett W. Butler of Winchester, Virginia. He was a graduate of Millbrook High School in Frederick County and attended Lord Fairfax Community College. Sean was employed by Panera Bakery in Winchester, Virginia.
Sean was a member of Millbrook High School Band in both the Jazz Band and the Marching Band, where he played the Saxophone. He enjoyed eating pizza, playing computer games, reading and was a big history buff. Sean especially loved his K-9 companions, Duncan, Finn and Missy.
Surviving with his parents, is his sister, Brenna Katelyn Butler, of Leesburg, Virginia.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A Celebration of Life will follow the visitation at 2:00 p.m. at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with Reverend Clay Knick officiating. Sean will be laid to rest in Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, Virginia.
A reception will follow the committal service at Omps Reception Center, Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
The family requests that attendees wear happy colorful clothing to celebrate his life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sean's memory to Millbrook Band Program, 251 First Woods Drive, Winchester, Virginia, 22603 (please make checks payable to MHSBBA) or the Winchester SPCA, 115 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.