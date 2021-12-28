Senator Harry Russell Potts, Jr., 82, Virginia State Senator; Sports Marketing Director; Winchester Education Foundation Executive Director; cherished husband, father, and grandfather died in his home with his family by his side on December 19.
Senator Potts was born to Harry Russell and Mary Plank Potts on March 4, 1939 in Richmond, Virginia when his beloved father insisted the state capital be his birthplace.
His early passion for sports burgeoned when his dad took him to Washington Senators games and as he played halfback on his hallowed John Handley High School football team. Throughout his entire life, Russ emulated his teammates’ hard work, camaraderie, and coach’s lessons. It was Coach Hunter Maddox who opened his eyes and heart to a life serving God as the team attended services together.
“The Glass is half full,” Russ loved to say and learned the first-hand impacts of benevolence and optimism from Principal Charlotte DeHart at Virginia Avenue Elementary. Principal DeHart looked past his strife to teach him he could be successful and the powerful impacts of helping others.
After graduating from John Handley High School and working multiple jobs to pay for college, Senator Potts thrived at the University of Maryland. He served as President of his Phi Delta Theta fraternity and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Journalism.
In a seminal play in Senator Potts’ second quarter, his friend Coach Walter Barr made a critical move that would change the outcome of a game called life. In 1965, Coach set him up with a 2nd grade teacher named Emily Strite.
An avid reader of multiple daily newspapers, he parlayed this love as sports editor of the Winchester Star, Loudoun Times Mirror, and in hosting a radio sports program called “Calling the Shots with Russ Potts” in the 1960s.
In 1970, he would return to the University of Maryland as Sports Marketing Director, the first ever position in the history of college athletics, and then, as Assistant Athletic Director until 1978. His love for his alma mater gleamed, helping him to create the first ever commercial scoreboard package; first national television coverage for a women’s basketball game; and college football attendance records at UMD. He later set attendance records at Southern Methodist University as Athletic Director in 1978.
While he zealously balanced positions in sports marketing, legislative, and nonprofit fundraising career tenures, Emily always shone as the perfect teammate. Emily traveled with Russ and their three daughters to Dallas, TX when he served as Athletic Director of Southern Methodist University. In 1978, he received the “Big D Award” as an outstanding Texas sports figure by the Dallas Sports Association. In 1981, he served as Vice President of the Chicago White Sox.
“The Game of the Century” came as a result of the nascent Russ Potts Productions which produced events such as this notorious Georgetown-Virginia game featuring Patrick Ewing vs. Ralph Sampson in 1982 and all-time basketball attendance record, LSU-Georgetown game, Superdome, 1989. In 1997, he combined a love of sports and recognizing others in creating the First Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Basketball Classic.
His passion for packed stadiums pressed on in organizing Virginia Tech vs. Boise State in FedExField in 2010 and Army Navy Game at FedExField in 2011. He also served as a member of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee from 1978 -1981. In 2012, Senator Potts was inducted into the National Association of Collegiate Marketing Administrators Hall of Fame and in 2004, he was inducted into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame.
His family will remember his immense heart as he served as Republican Virginia State Senator from 1992 to 2007. He was named “Senator of the Year” by 13 different organizations including the Virginia Education Association, the Virginia Medical Society, and the Inter-Faith Coalition. His sponsored legislation included the Christopher Reeve Stem Cell Fund and the Andy Guest State Park. In 2005, he ran as an Independent for Virginia Governor.
Russ loved using his compassion, boundless energy to promote others; and it was always important to be inclusive. “We are all God’s children,” and “Dream big dreams!” he loved to say. Since 2009, he served as Executive Director of the Winchester Education Foundation, raising more than $15 million dollars for the renovation of John Handley High School and more than $4 million for the Emil and Grace Shihadeh Center for Winchester Public School students’ career and technical training.
Pappy Potts is survived by his wife Emily; daughters Kristi (husband Lee); Katie (husband Stephen and children, Duffy and Lulu); and Kelly (husband Todd and children, Lang and Beatrice). His grandchildren will treasure his funny songs; zestful sideline cheering; and heartfelt, “Get some fire about ya!” letters.
There will be a private family service with a Celebration of Life planned for the Spring, 2022. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Winchester Education Foundation, 117 E. Piccadilly St., No. 100C, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
