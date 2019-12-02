Sewall F. Fultz, Jr.

Winchester, VA (22601)

Today

Windy with periods of rain and snow this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 34F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with periods of rain and snow this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 34F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.