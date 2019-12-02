Sewall F. Fultz, Jr.

Sewall Franklin Fultz, Jr., 91, of Berryville, Virginia, died Thursday, November 28, 2019 in Heritage Hall, Leesburg, Virginia.
Mr. Fultz was born August 4, 1928 in Edinburg, Virginia, son of the late Sewall Franklin Fultz, Sr. and Lucy Zirkel Fultz.
He worked as a machinist at General Electric in Winchester, Virginia, and was a member of Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Dolores Waters Fultz; a son, Gary Fultz and his wife, Margaret, of Berryville, VA; a daughter, Susan Carruth of Middletown, DE; two granddaughters, Margaret Ausberry and her husband, Marshal, and Sarah Newman and her husband, Glen; and four great-grandchildren, Isaac and Luke Newman, and Bailey and Charlotte Ausberry.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 P. M. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church, Berryville, with Rev. Jim Smith officiating. Burial will be in Beahm’s Chapel Cemetery, Luray, VA at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
