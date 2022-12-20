Shane Michael Sheffield
Shane Michael Sheffield passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at his residence in Winchester.
Shane was very charismatic and passionate towards animals, all people, his children and his family. His sense of humor was one of a kind and his heart was made of pure gold. He loved his Les Paul guitar and recorded with his dear friends Shane Harlow and Todd Hassett.
Shane’s father, Gary Michael Sheffield, preceded him in death; he was also preceded in death by grandparents, Melvin Twitchell and Dorothy Watling and Charles Sheffield.
He is survived by his mother Teresa Twitchell Reese and stepfather, Paul Reese; daughter, Haley Sol Sheffield; son, Ryder Sheffield; grandmother, Beatrice Sheffield; three aunts, Debbie Henderson (Ron), Tina Twitchell and Teresa Sheffield Sheraton (Larry); uncle, Mark Sampson Miller (Monica) of Charlotte, North Carolina; four cousins, Morgan Miller, Todd Brooks, Sonny Brooks, Nathaniel Brooks; stepgrandmother, Cleo Twitchell; stepgrandfather, Robert Watling and several nieces, nephews.
A graveside service will be held 3:00 PM December 21, 2022, at Calvary United Methodist Church Cemetery officiated by Pastor David Vaughan.
Pallbearers will be Shane Harlow, Todd Hassett, Casey Beard, Malia Scott, Sonny Brooks, Nathaniel Brooks, Ronnie Henderson, Breece Martin, Tony Arrache, Lisa Arrache, Mike Martin and Jamie Jones.
