Shannon April Burcham Armel
Shannon April Burcham Armel, 84, of Stephens City, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 14, 2022.
She was born February 26, 1938, in Frederick County, the daughter of John and Verna Hooke Burcham.
She was married to Alfred W. Armel for 45 years.
She was a member of the Church of Christ at Mountain View.
Professionally, she had worked as a cashier at Grand Union and later was a babysitter. Many local children will remember "Nanny" as their caregiver.
She is survived by her children, Jay Armel and his wife Virginia "Stuart" of Hickory, NC, Jody Armel and his wife Phyllis of Strasburg, and April Whitacre and her husband Jeff of Stephens City; grandchildren, Stefanie Barnes and her husband Chris of Marianna, FL, Hilary Jaye Hall and her husband Iain of Dublin, Ireland, Melissa Teter and her husband Jacob of Bevier, MO, Jordan Armel and his wife Kristin of Wilson, NC, Jeremy Richardson and his wife Jessica, Michelle Boggess and her husband Robert, all of Stephens City, Adam Whitacre of Bayonne, NJ, Adrienne Patrick and her husband Brian of Gerrardstown, WV, and Melanie Fischer and her husband Arthur of Cross Junction; thirteen great-grandchildren; siblings, Joyce Flowers and Edsel Burcham.
Her husband, and a brother, Arlen Burcham, preceded her in death.
A service will be 11:00 am Monday in the Church of Christ at Mountain View, 153 Narrow Lane, Winchester, VA 22602 officiated by Evangelist Richard Rexrode.
Burial will be in Macedonia Memorial Cemetery, White Post. Casket bearers will be Allen Bean, Christopher Burcham, Eddie Armel, Scottie Armel, Jeremy Richardson, Jordan Armel, Robert Boggess, and Adam Whitacre.
Friends will be received 2-4:00 pm Sunday in Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
