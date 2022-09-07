Shannon Lee Fox
Shannon Lee Fox, 30, died February 24,2022. Shannon was proud of her “island” birth at Tripler Army Hospital in Honolulu, HI. She was a natural athlete who in her childhood played soccer, softball and loved to dance, taking lessons at Unlimited Dance in Chesapeake. Shannon graduated from Hickory High School in 2010, participating in Track and Field and as a member the Hilites Dance Team. Shannon attended Longwood University for 3 years, continuing in dance as part of the college’s Blue Heat Dance Team. Upon leaving Longwood, she attended Tidewater Community College, graduating in 2014 with an Associate of Science Degree which led to her certification as a Paramedic.Throughout her life Shannon enjoyed helping others, working with the elderly and people with special needs and those also in recovery.
Shannon is survived by her mother, Pamela Wildermuth; stepfather, Max Wildermuth; sister, Jacquelyn Fox of Chesapeake, VA; her father, James Kevin Fox and extended family in Front Royal, VA; as well as her beloved recovery family in Winchester, Virginia.
A celebration of lifeand memorialservice is planned for Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 2 pm, Winchester Bible Church, 302 N. Braddock St., Winchester VA 22601.
