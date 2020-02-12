Sharon Ann Anderson, 68, of Gore, VA died on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Sharon was born on May 1, 1951 in Winchester, VA, the daughter of Arthur L. “Lyndall” Anderson of Gore, VA and the late Betty Kern Purtlebaugh Anderson. She worked as a dental hygienist for Dr. Williams for 26 years. Sharon was a 1969 James Wood High School graduate, received her degree in dental hygiene from Allegheny Community College in Cumberland, MD and was a member of the Hebron Baptist Church in Gore, VA.
Surviving with her dad is her sister Pam Spaid of Gore, VA; her two brothers: Arthur L. “Archie” Anderson of Gore, VA; Jeff Anderson and his wife Valerie of Sumerduck, VA; her nieces and nephews: Toni Anderson, Tamara Anderson, Hunter Ivon Anderson, Adam and Andrea Gillis and her great nephew and nieces: Tyler Anderson, Leah Campbell and Kailynne Davis. Sharon was preceded in death by a sister: Linda S. Anderson.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge Officiating will be Pastor Jim Simmons. Interment will follow in the Timber Ridge Cemetery near High View, WV.
The family will receive friends at the at the funeral home on Saturday, 2 hours prior to the service from 12-2 p.m.
Please omit floral arrangements and consider memorial contributions in memory of Sharon to: Gore Vol. Fire and Rescue, PO Box 146, Gore, VA 22637, or Hebron Baptist Church, 208 Gore Road, Gore, VA 22637 or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To view Sharon’s tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com
