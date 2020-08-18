Sharon Annette Marlow
Sharon Annette Marlow, 57, of Stephens City died Saturday, August 15, 2020 in her residence.
She was born July 8, 1963 in Fauquier County the daughter of Henry, Sr., and Shirley Dodge Gillespie.
She married William “Billy” Marlow in June 1988. They shared 32 amazing years together.
Professionally, she was an in home daycare provider for over 25 years. She lived and breathed for her daycare family. She served many families throughout the years but she especially loved serving multiple generations of the same family. She was a “second mom” to many. She would work sun up to sun down for her daycare family, and even in her last months she spent it with them. The daycare meant the world to her and was especially proud her daughter, Sam now manages the daycare.
Sharon was a very devoted wife, mom, sister, and most importantly, friend. If you were ever blessed with the chance of meeting her you knew right away you’d forever have a great friend. Sharon was a giver, she loved to help others. She’d give her last of anything just so someone else was taken care of. She was especially known for giving away food and her “snack bags” she would always pack snack bags for anyone going out of town, on a trip, or just to celebrate an accomplishment! Sharon loved Halloween and Christmas the most, always hosting delightful parties. She couldn’t wait for holidays so she could spend them with her family and friends.
Just like her love for children she also had a love for animals, especially cats. She was known by everyone for her cats!
She fought hard during her battle with cancer. She always told everyone “I won’t ever give up until I have to!” and that she did! Many people envied her strength and how she carried it so well. No one would have ever known her pain because she was worried about everyone else and how they were doing. She was the most kind, caring, selfless, giving person. She had a servant like soul and will be greatly missed.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter Stephanie ‘Sam” Marlow and granddaughter, Amiyah Harmon, and a sister Cindy Cole.
Her brother, Hank Gillespie, Jr. preceded her in death.
A funeral will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday in Riding Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery 1635 Salem Church Rd. Stephens City officiated by Pastor Daniel Cleg.
Casket Bearers will be Aaron Pyne, Carl Smith, Chase Taylor, James Harmon III, Mike Wood, and Tom McCullough.
A luncheon will follow the service in Stephens City Fire Hall.
