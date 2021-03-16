Sharon C. Hiller
Sharon C. Hiller, 74, of Winchester, died Sunday, March 7, 2021.
Mrs. Hiller was born August 7, 1946 in Upstate, NY; the daughter of the late Clifford L. and Yvonne LaPierre Kitts. She retired as a Supervisor with Bayer Corporation.
She married John W. Hiller on June 10, 1967 in Gouverneur, NY.
Along with her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Ann Robey; her grandson, Chris Robey, two brothers, John Kitts and Daniel Kitts; Leslea Sirbaugh who was like a second daughter to her; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Stephen Kitts.
Services will be private.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
