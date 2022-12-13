Sharon Dale Sargent Sharon Dale Sargent passed away on November 27, 2022.
She was the daughter of the late Vernon L. Sargent Sr. and Elizabeth Lovelle Sargent. She was predeceased by her grand-nephew Corey Jacob Sargent. She is survived by her brother Vernon L. Sargent Jr. (Susan), nieces Tracy Sargent (Gerard) and Bonnie Workman (Lee). Grand-nieces Karlee, Rylee and grand-nephew Leo.
Sharon was a graduate of John Handley High School in Winchester, Virginia. Sharon spent many years working in the banking industry and was retired.
A memorial service will be held in the spring at Opequon Presbyterian Church in Winchester, Virginia
In lieu of flower please consider making a donation to the Opequon Presbyterian Church, 217 Opequon Church Lane, Winchester, VA 22602.
H D Oliver funeral apts., Laskin Road Chapel is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com.
