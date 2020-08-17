Sharon Elizabeth Wolfe Thornton
Sharon Elizabeth Wolfe Thornton, 74 of Stephens City, VA, died Wednesday at home, surrounded by her family.
Sharon was born in Winchester, VA; the daughter of the late John Thomas Wolfe and Mary Elizabeth Miller Wolfe. She is a graduate of Handley High School and Hagerstown Business College. Sharon’s roots in Winchester are seven generations deep and over the course of her life she has forged connections and relationships throughout the Shenandoah Valley.
She was a business woman who built a career in health care administration, first, in Houston, Texas with the Sisters of Charity and then in various administrative roles with Valley Health. Known as hard-working, Sharon launched many initiatives; including The Lights of Love and the Junior Volunteer Program. In her retirement, Sharon found her most rewarding work as Executive Director of Godfrey Miller Home and Fellowship Center. Her kindness and humility were evident in the authentic relationships she nurtured with the staff and volunteers who worked for her over decades and with the many visitors of the Fellowship Center. Stoic in demeanor, everyone touched by Sharon felt genuinely loved and valued.
Sharon was a member of Winchester Kiwanis and the Winchester Medical Center Auxillary.
She was a lifetime member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church. Sharon’s life was a daily expression of a deep and abiding faith. She carried the burdens of her life with grit and grace. Sharon was resolute in the challenges that faced her because of her enduring trust in God’s plan for her life.
She shepherded her four children through the storms and joys of life with wisdom and selflessness. Sharon was for each of her children the trusted confidante. Intuitive and thoughtful, every act of service or gift was personal. Her son describes her as the “Giving Tree.” As a mother and grandmother, Sharon gave her time, talent, treasure and forgiveness generously. Her greatest gift to her children and grandchildren was the experience of unconditional love.
Sharon’s life was enriched by many friendships. Preparing favorite foods and hosting her poker group was a monthly highlight. Like her mother, she enjoyed sharing life with her dearest friends around the card table.
She is survived by her daughters, The Honorable Elizabeth Rea Thornton Trosch (Eric) of Charlotte, NC and Alison Reed Thornton of St. George, UT; sons, Michael Scott Thornton (Rachael) of Gainesville, VA and Matthew Miller Thornton (Brandi) of Stephens City, VA; seven grandchildren, Adler, Margaretta, Alexander, Joseph, Adam, Anna, and Ava; and brother-in-law, Jerry McDowell, of Winchester, VA.
She is preceded in death by her sister, Rebecca McDowell.
A memorial service will be Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester with Rev. Martha Miller Sims officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior from 10:00 a.m. — 11:00 a.m. Inurnment will take place following the services at Mt. Hebron Cemetery in Winchester.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Godfrey Miller Home and Fellowship Center, 28 S. Loudoun Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
