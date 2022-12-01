Sharon F. Hatfield (Teesdale) Sharon F. Hatfield (Teesdale), 61, of Winchester, VA, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at her home.
Sharon was born in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, UK, and immigrated to the United States with her husband, Lowman, in 2013 and proudly became a US citizen in 2021. Sharon loved gardening in her flower garden, hosting dinner parties for her friends and a cold glass of Prosecco. Sharon also enjoyed bird watching at her little slice of heaven, her home.
Sharon is survived by her husband Lowman Charles Hatfield and her remaining family in Harrogate, UK, daughter, Kirsty Ann Rodman; son, Leon Rodman; grandson, Harvey Jack Rodman-Light; sister, Fiona Teesdale, and brother, Paul Teesdale, and her best friend Kathy Hutchinson.
Sharon is preceded in death by her parents Jack and Marlene Teesdale.
A funeral service for Sharon will be held on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 11am at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Sharon’s service will be livestreamed, the link can be found on her obituary page at ompsfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions in memory of Sharon may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601 or brhospice.org
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.