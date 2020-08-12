Sharon J. Phillips "Guppy"

Sharon J. "Guppy" Phillips, 79, of Frederick County, Virginia passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Lynn Care Center in Front Royal.
Mrs. Phillips was born in 1941 in Winchester, Virginia, daughter of the late Harry and Elizabeth Koon. She was a homemaker and worked for the Frederick County Public School System. Mrs. Phillips dedicated a great portion of her life to her grandchildren, which she was very proud of. She enjoyed cooking, spending time with friends, and her cats.
Her husband, Larry O. Phillips, Sr., whom she married on January 7, 1959 in Winchester, Virginia preceded her in death in 2010.
Surviving are daughters, Debra Lynne Smallwood (Andy Hershey) and Angela Sue Brallier (Steven); sons, Larry Owen Phillips, Jr. and Donald Franklin Phillips; grandchildren, Nathaniel Phillips, Megan Phillips, Courtney Eichelberger (Brian), Jeff Crawford (Kelli), Sam Smallwood, Sarah Smallwood, Katie Smallwood, Justin Phillips, and Seth Brallier; great grandchild, Piper Smallwood; and sister, Susan Flowers (James).
Along with her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Koon and a brother, Benjamin Koon.
All services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sharon's memory to Timber Ridge Church, c/o Larry Dick, 10750 N. Frederick Pike, Cross Junction, Virginia 22625.
