Sharon “Kay” Crosten Lineburg
Sharon “Kay” Crosten Lineburg, of Middletown, VA, passed away on August 23, 2023, at Spring Arbor Cottage in Winchester, VA.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Walnut Springs Christian Church, 1905 Oranda Road, Strasburg, VA 22657 with Reverend Doug Rinker and Reverend Betty Lockhart officiating. Mrs. Lineburg will be laid to rest in the Walnut Springs Cemetery.
She was born in Parkersburg, WV, in May of 1942, a daughter of the late Carl and Edna Crosten. Sharon was a 1960 graduate of Parkersburg High School in Parkersburg, WV. She started working for the Bureau of Public Debt in 1960. After moving to Virginia, she lived many years at home caring for her children. She began working for the federal government until she retired from Mount Weather in 2007. She earned her associate degree in engineering technology at Laurel Ridge Community College in 1982. Sharon’s life was centered around her family who were blessed to enjoy her loving soul. She took great pride in her home in Middletown, where she raised her family. She was very active her entire life and spent time canning from her garden and taking care of her home. She loved to sew and make things for her home. After she retired, she enjoyed traveling with friends. She was an active member of Hites Chapel United Methodist Church in Middletown from 1968 until 2017 when her health began to fail. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Wayne Z. Lineburg, and her brothe, David Crosten.
She is survived by her three daughters, Kimberly Lineburg Black (Steve), Kristi Lineburg Rowsell (John), and Kathy Lineburg; her grandchildren, Daniel (Paryce), Matthew, Philip, Graham, Emily, and Jacob; great-grandson, Oliver; a niece and several nephews.
Her daughters are forever grateful for the care she received from the staff at Spring Arbor of Winchester in the Cottage and to Blue Ridge Hospice for her end-of-life care.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that expressions of sympathy be in the form of memorial contributions to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St, #405, Winchester, VA 22601.
You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Sharon “Kay” Crosten Lineburg.
