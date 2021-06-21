Sharon Kay Winstead, 73, of Frederick County, VA, succumbed to cancer on June 17, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center. Born and raised in Oklahoma City, she was married to Don Winstead, her childhood sweetheart, for 51 years. The two of them moved from the Northern Virginia area to Frederick County in 2006.
Sharon earned a B.A. from Oklahoma Baptist University in 1970 and an M.A. in early childhood education from George Mason University in 1989. She raised two children while earning her graduate degree and working as a preschool or kindergarten teacher in six different schools during a career that eventually spanned 30 years. During that period, she also served as the director of an Episcopal preschool in Burke, VA, for 11 years. Immediately prior to her retirement in 2011, she taught at the First Presbyterian Weekday School in Winchester.
Sharon's hobbies included planning activities with her grandchildren, sewing, reading, walking the dog, and traveling. She sewed numerous articles of clothing for children and infants, including burial gowns for premature infants who did not survive. She also served for several years as a volunteer at Highland Food Pantry in Winchester, as a Vacation Bible School teacher and children's worship facilitator for First Presbyterian Church, and as a preschool policy adviser for the Weekday School.
Sharon was predeceased by her parents, Bill and Marjorie Swafford, of Oklahoma City, and a stillborn son, Bradley Winstead. She is survived by her husband, Don Winstead, of Winchester; son Joel Winstead, of Reston, VA; daughter Laura Johnson, son-in-law Bryant Johnson, and grandsons Carter and Luke Johnson, of Herndon, VA; sister Barbara Dunlap and brother-in-law Ray Dunlap, of Paris, Texas; sister-in-law Diane Phillips, of Oklahoma City; an uncle, Dwayne Fischer, of Oklahoma City; several nieces and nephews; and numerous cousins.
A visitation will be held at Jones Funeral Home, 228 S. Pleasant Valley Rd, Winchester, on Monday, June 21, from 7 to 9 p.m. A funeral service will be conducted at First Presbyterian Church, Winchester, on Tuesday, June 22, at 2 p.m., and interment will be at Fairfax Memorial Park, 9900 Braddock Rd, Fairfax, VA, on Wednesday, June 23, at 1:15 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Highland Food Pantry of Winchester.
