Sharon L. Peacemaker
Sharon L. Peacemaker, 69, of Winchester, died Friday, May 21, 2021.
Mrs. Peacemaker was born December 6, 1951 in Winchester; the daughter of the late Oliver L. Wisecarver, Sr. and Sarah Hockman Wisecarver. She had worked for more than 30 years at American Woodmark.
She married Larry A. Peacemaker on December 1, 2001 in Winchester.
Along with her husband she is survived by two brothers and four sisters. She was preceded in death by a son, Paul Emmanuel Dellinger, Jr.; one brother; and two sisters.
Services will be private.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
