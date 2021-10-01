Sharon Lee “Sherry” Lowe
Sharon Lee “Sherry” Lowe, 71 of Winchester, VA, passed away peacefully in the arms of the Lord surrounded by her family on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center. Sharon was born on December 12, 1949 in Winchester to the late Curtis L. Keller and Elva A. Baughman Keller, of Baker, WV.
Sharon worked for Winchester Radiologist (Quantum Medical) for more than 38 years, only leaving to care for her grandkids. She later worked the front desk part time at Spring Arbor where she was a shining light to all who knew her there. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Winchester, and Winchester Moose Lodge. She enjoyed spending time with her daughter and grandkids. She will forever be in our minds, in our hearts and in our memories.
She married Edgar Jackson Lowe on August 5, 1995 in Winchester and he preceded her in death on September 13, 2021.
In addition to her parents and husband, Sharon was also preceded in death by her sisters June Hoover and Vivian Stump, and her brothers Herman Keller and Elwood Roger Keller.
She is survived by her daughter, Kristen L. Spaid (Steven); grandchildren, Brady M. Spaid, Kaden S. Spaid, and Kennedy G. Spaid; and her sister Joyce (Judy) Bauserman (Stephen) and her many loving nieces.
Relatives and friends are invited to a celebration of life ceremony to honor Jack and Sharon at West Oaks Market, 4305 Middle Road in Winchester on October 14, 2021 from 5-7 pm.
