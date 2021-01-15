Sharon Lowery McKay
Sharon Lowery McKay, 51, of Winchester, Virginia went to be with the Lord on January 9th, 2021 after a battle with cancer. Preceding her in death are her parents, Mary Lowery and Earl Lowery Sr., and several aunts and uncles. Treasured memories live on with her family: husband, Matt McKay, children Emily Roy (Levi Roy), Nick Hill, Matthew McKay, grandson, Cohen Roy and her dog, Cooper. Our hearts are broken for the loss of our beautiful wife, mother, and grandma, but she will continue to be loved and treasured not only by us, but also her siblings Donna Hensley (Joe Hensley), Karen Dellinger (Laddie Dellinger), Buddy Lowery (Trish Lowery), father Bugs Milhon (Tina Milhon), numerous nieces and nephews, and countless friends who have always been more like family.
Sharon will be remembered for her love of shopping at Target, passion for Starbucks coffee, and commitment to walking Cooper countless miles each day. Above all, her legacy lies in showing her love for the people in her life. She thrived at being the rock for our family, the listening ear when anyone needed it, the sound advice when we sought guidance, and the supportive hands always there to capture us in an embrace. Her kindness radiated throughout the community, as she was a true supporter of youth events and extra-curricular activities. We will forever miss the joy she emitted constantly, and the happiness that was tangible when she was around. Although she is not with us, she will continue to remain a positive light in our lives, as well as in those she came to know.
The family will be holding a private service to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted at a later date for a memorial scholarship fund in her name to continue supporting youth extracurricular programs. We ask that you help us honor Sharon’s legacy by tipping your waitstaff well and always sharing your love with those important to you every morning and night.
