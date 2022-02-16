Sharon Lynn “Doodlebug” Pinares
Sharon Lynn “Doodlebug” Pinares, 49, of Winchester, passed away Friday, February 11, 2022, in Winchester Medical Center.
She was born September 1, 1972, in Winchester, the daughter of Kenneth A. and Penelope L. Barr Swartz.
Sharon had been a cashier at the 7-Eleven store at Gerrard and S. Loudoun Streets in Winchester.
Surviving are her mother, Penelope L. Nichols; her father, Kenneth A. Swartz; her stepfather, Lynwood L. Nichols; her children, Anthony Pinares, Jamie Pinares, Timothy Pinares and Stephanie Pinares; two sisters, Heather L. Ambrose and Brenda Payne; and a brother, Keith M. Swartz, all of Winchester. She was also a grandmother to four girls and three boys.
Friends will be received on Saturday from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. in Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
