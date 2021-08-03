Winchester, VA- Sharon Lynn (Valentine) Mulvey, 70, of Winchester, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021.
Born October 9, 1950, she was the daughter of the late William and Dorothy Valentine. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William "Butch" Mulvey, brother William Valentine, and brother-in-laws Steve and Michael.
A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she is survived by her daughter Tanya, her son Brian and wife Erin, grandson Alex, granddaughter Sofie, and nephews and nieces Sean, Kim, Lisa and Tyler.
Growing up in Cumberland, she was a 1968 graduate of Ft. Hill High School. Sharon was married to the love of her life, Butch Mulvey, for 48 years. She had many professional roles in the years she worked in the banking industry, at the physical plant at Shenandoah University and Trex, but the most important role of her life was caring for her husband Butch and "looking after" her grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 3 from noon until 1:30pm at Scarpelli Funeral Home, P.A., 108 Virginia Ave., Cumberland, MD. A Memorial Service will follow with Chaplain Bruce McBride officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Park.
Condolences may be left at www.scarpellifh.com
