Sharon Marie Maave Lawrence
Sharon Marie Maave Lawrence (Verburg), 42, of Cross Junction, VA, passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family members on November 17, 2022, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Her determination and love for her family provided additional opportunities and precious memories with her loved ones.
Sharon was born on June 6, 1980, in Olympia, Washington. She is survived by her parents, Brian & Darlene Verburg; daughters, Ashley Verburg and Leigh-Anne Verburg; brother, Roger Verburg, mother-in-law, Patricia Lawrence; brother-in-law, Todd Lawrence; and dozens of aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members.
Sharon, in her 42 years, lived in many places: Olympia, WA, Lansing, MI, Grand Rapids, MI, Honolulu, HI, American Samoa, San Antonio, TX, Cross Junction, VA, leaving a positive legacy wherever she went.
Sharon attended and graduated James Wood High School in 1998 and worked at the Sunnyside Sheetz for almost 20 years.
A memorial service will be held on December 10, 2022, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints; 230 Justes Drive, from 3:45pm to 5:15pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Sheetz for the Kidz, an organization that Sharon was especially passionate about.
