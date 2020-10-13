Sharon Michelle Mooney October 15, 1975 — October 2, 2020
Our dear Sharon Michelle Mooney, age 44, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away into the arms of Jesus peacefully at Adler Center, Aldie, VA on Friday, October 2, 2020 with her son Johnnathan at her side.
Sharon is preceded in death by her father, Ronald Lee Wilson, sister, Robin Elaine Combs, and nephew, Michael Combs.
Sharon is survived by her mother, Patricia Wilson, Winchester, VA, her daughters, Shantel M. Mooney, (Bailey) Stephens City, VA, Patricia B. Mooney, (De) Martinsburg, WV; and her son Johnnathan C. Mooney, (Bri) of Martinsburg, WV, her brother, Stacey Whitelow from Harrisonburg, VA 4 granddaughters, 1 grandson and former spouse/very dear friend and father of her children, John N. Mooney of Hedgesville, WV, many nieces and nephews as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins and many special friends. She is also survived by the Wallace family, a loving extended family in North Carolina.
Sharon received Christ as her Savior and was baptized on September 20, 1992.
Sharon, after working very hard, very proudly received her GED in June, 2009. Sharon was employed by Monoflo and M&H Plastic several years and also at McDonalds Restaurant.
She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Family was very important to her. Taking the children bowling was a favorite for all. She also was an avid fan of the Washington Football Team. She very much enjoyed playing poker on her mobile phone. She also enjoyed playing pool. She loved Country and Gospel Music and enjoyed spending time outside and loved animals.
Sharon will be greatly missed by family and friends but Praise the Lord, she is out of pain. Our sincere appreciation to Capital Caring Health nurses and also to Adler Hospice Center medical staff for their loving care.
Arrangements are handled by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service. A memorial service will be held at Phelps, on Thursday, October 15 (Sharon’s birthday) at 1:00 p.m.
Please wear mask as we will adhere to Covid-19 protocol.
