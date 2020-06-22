Sharon Payne Miller, 65, of Stephenson, VA passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at her home.
Sharon was born in 1954 in Winchester, VA, daughter of the late Oliver “O.L.” and Ruth Payne. She attended James Wood High School and was a secretary for the family businesses, Payne Well Drilling and Payne Mobile Home Park. Sharon was a member of Brucetown United Methodist Church. She was an avid Redskins fan and had quite a bit of their memorabilia.
Surviving is a son, Timothy Miller of Stephenson, VA and his father, Robert Miller; grandchild, Payton Oliver Miller of Stephenson, VA; brothers, Gary Payne (Pam) and Michael Payne (Becky) all of Winchester, VA; many nieces, nephews, and close friends; as well as her canine companion, Sadie.
Along with her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by her sisters, Bonnie Ruth Rush and Connie Whetzel.
A visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with Rev. Dr. Susan Gum Catlett officiating. Interment will be in Mount Hebron Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sharon’s memory to SPCA, 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, Virginia 22601 or the Salvation Army, 300 Fort Collier Road, Winchester, Virginia 22603.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.